MIAA Division 2 Championship: Caden Connors propels Tewksbury to title

Caden Connors of Tewksbury High scores to make it 2-0 on Canton's Colin Davis in the MIAA D2 championship game. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

BOSTON – Senior defenseman Caden Connors scored twice and added an assist as Tewksbury upended two-time defending champion Canton in the MIAA Division 2 State Championship on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden.

The Redmen jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals from Connors and Matthew Cooke. The score remained that way until Canton cut the deficit in half on a third period goal from A.J. Thomas. Connors’ second of the night with Canton’s goaltender pulled for the extra attacker sealed the victory for Tewksbury.

Besides Connors’ offensive flare from the blue line, the story of this game was the goaltending. Tewksbury junior Ben O’Keefe and Canton freshman Colin Davis both made a couple of big time saves that kept their team ahead or in the game.