MIAA Division 3 Championship: Michael Munroe powers Hanover and other key takeaways

By

Michael Munroe celebrates one of his two goals in Hanover's 5-3 victory over Marlboro. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

BOSTON – Freshman Michael Munroe scored two goals and added two assists to pace Hanover to the 2022 MIAA Division 3 State Championship on Sunday at the TD Garden.

Linemates Robert Hannah and Max DaSilva scored twice and once, respectively, to account for all the team’s scoring en route to a 5-3 win over Marlboro, a team that hadn’t lost a game in regulation all season.

Senior left wing Marcus Chrisafideis had a goal and an assist in the losing effort for Marlboro. Also scoring for the Panthers were defenseman Luc Masse and center Mark Evangelous. While the result wasn’t what Mike O’Brien’s team was hoping for, it was still a season to remember for the Panthers.

