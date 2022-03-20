MIAA Division 4 Championship: Observations from Sandwich’s double-OT stunner over Watertown

Sandwich HS forward Colin McIver scored in the Blue Knights' 3-2 double-OT win over Watertown. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

BOSTON – A Sandwich victory looked like a longshot for most of the first two periods. The Blue Knights trailed twice and were outshot significantly, but the team from the other side of the canal prevailed in the end.

For a second straight game sophomore left wing Jack Connolly scored the game-winning goal for Sandwich in double overtime. After nearly setting up a goal earlier in the shift, Connolly came out of the left wing corner, waited until the right moment, and fired a wrist shot into the upper part of the net.

A wild celebration ensued as Sandwich won its first state championship since 2008. The Blue Knights downed top-seeded Norwell in Tuesday’s semifinal before Sunday’s triumph over the second seed from Watertown.