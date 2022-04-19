New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

MIAA All-Star teams highlight successful 2021-22 hockey season

By

Tommy Sarni
Tommy Sarni's 4-goal game propelled St. John's Prep to the 2022 MIAA D1 title (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A lot of individual players stepped up during the 2021-22 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) boy’s hockey season.

Senior right wing Tommy Sarni’s four goal, two assist performance to lead St. John’s Prep to the Division 1 state championship at the TD Garden was the epitome of a player stepping up in a big game. That offensive explosion will last a long time in the memory bank, especially given that it was in the final MIAA game of the season.

Sarni, a Providence College lacrosse commit, is one of many MIAA players that are deserving of recognition. Belmont junior right Cam Fici’s goal scoring exploits gained him plenty of notoriety. Sarni and Fici are joined by a number of other high school hockey players in this year’s New England Hockey Journal MIAA All-Star Teams. NEHJ has compiled first and second All-Star teams for Division 1, 2 and 3 and a single team for Division 4.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Our MIAA boys hockey award winners: From Hingham, Belmont, Hanover and more

The 2021-22 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association high school hockey campaign was one to cherish after the state was robbed of completed seasons for two consecutive…
Read More
Teddy Stiga

USA Hockey Nationals: What to expect from 16-U Boston Jr. Eagles

ROCHESTER, Mich. — The USA Hockey Tier 1 Nationals are taking place here for the 16-U and 18-U divisions this week, and the Boston Jr.…
Read More

MIAA: All-championship day team of upperclassmen standouts

With the MIAA season over, New England Hockey Journal takes a look at some juniors and seniors who had notable performances in the playoffs. St.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter