MIAA All-Star teams highlight successful 2021-22 hockey season

Tommy Sarni's 4-goal game propelled St. John's Prep to the 2022 MIAA D1 title (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A lot of individual players stepped up during the 2021-22 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) boy’s hockey season.

Senior right wing Tommy Sarni’s four goal, two assist performance to lead St. John’s Prep to the Division 1 state championship at the TD Garden was the epitome of a player stepping up in a big game. That offensive explosion will last a long time in the memory bank, especially given that it was in the final MIAA game of the season.

Sarni, a Providence College lacrosse commit, is one of many MIAA players that are deserving of recognition. Belmont junior right Cam Fici’s goal scoring exploits gained him plenty of notoriety. Sarni and Fici are joined by a number of other high school hockey players in this year’s New England Hockey Journal MIAA All-Star Teams. NEHJ has compiled first and second All-Star teams for Division 1, 2 and 3 and a single team for Division 4.