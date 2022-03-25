MIAA: All-championship day team of upperclassmen standouts

St. John's Prep junior Cole Blaeser scores in the MIAA championship game against Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

With the MIAA season over, New England Hockey Journal takes a look at some juniors and seniors who had notable performances in the playoffs.

St. John’s Prep captured the title over Xaverian Brothers in Division 1, and one of the things that distinguished both teams all season was the production they got from their upper-class contingent. Whether it was Tommy Sarni and the Blaeser brothers — Pierce and Cole on the Eagles — or the Hawks’ forward-defense combination of Jack Silva and Aiden Rodriguez, the two Division 1 powers relied on a balance of older players blended with youth to find success.

Having seen a mixture of games in the various rounds of MIAA postseason, here is an all-championship day team consisting of seniors and juniors.