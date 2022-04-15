Our MIAA boys hockey award winners: From Hingham, Belmont, Hanover and more

Bobby Falvey of Hingham was the best defenseman in MIAA this season. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

The 2021-22 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association high school hockey campaign was one to cherish after the state was robbed of completed seasons for two consecutive years.

While many of the usual suspects, in terms of teams, made the most noise, there were plenty of individual performances worth noting from players who aren’t always recognized among the best in their peer group.

St. John’s Prep, Tewksbury, Hanover and Sandwich won state championships at their respective divisions on March 20, 2022 at the TD Garden. All four teams had great seasons that were capped off by impressive performances on the hallowed ice of Causeway Street.

Below are the New England Hockey Journal’s individual award winners for Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and Defenseman of the Year. Following the overall award winners is a nod to each of the top performers in Divisions 2, 3 and 4.