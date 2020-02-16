Merrimack adds two commitments for 2020-21

Lawrence Academy senior Conor Lovett committed to Merrimack. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

As second year coach Scott Borek looks to continue retooling the Warriors, Merrimack added two more commits for the 2020-21 season.

Lawrence Academy senior center Conor Lovett committed to the Warriors Friday night. The '01 from Franklin, Mass., has been one of the hottest players in prep hockey. In 21 games for the Spartans, Lovett has 15 goals and nine assists.

Lovett is a good-sized, strong player who will bring energy and a high compete level. While there will certainly be an adjustment period coming straight from prep hockey, the Warriors found a four-year player who should fill a much needed role in the bottom six.