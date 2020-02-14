2020 NHL Draft: Riley Duran is a pick

Lawrence Academy junior Riley Duran should be picked in the 2020 NHL Draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Lawrence Academy junior right wing and Providence commit Riley Duran should be selected in the 2020 NHL Draft this coming June in Montreal.

I've seen Duran play since his freshman season at Woburn High School. He went to Malden Catholic for a year before repeating his sophomore season at Lawrence in 2018-19. Now, he's a junior at Lawrence and primed to hear his name called June 27 in one of the final rounds of the draft.

Duran isn't without his faults, but after seeing him twice over the past couple of weeks, I'm more convinced than ever that he's the second best prospect in prep hockey -- only behind St. Mark's defenseman Ian Moore, a Harvard commit from Concord, Mass.