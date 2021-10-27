The Long Island Gulls took home the banner for winning the Beast Series at the 18-U Platinum division. (Long Island Gulls)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The 2021 Beast Series playoffs took place over the weekend at a handful of area rinks, including New England Sports Village, Foxboro Sports Center, Rodman Arena and Adelard Arena.

The Long Island Gulls took home the banner for winning the Beast Series at the 18-U Platinum division. Mark Lotito’s team downed New Jersey Rockets in the quarterfinals, South Kent Selects Academy in the semifinals, and Bishop Kearney Selects in the finals. Antonio Arcaroli scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Gulls the championship by a score of 3-2.

The field consisted of seven of the top 20 teams in the country and another squad just outside that measuring stick. The Beast Series Playoffs was well scouted by college coaches, NHL scouts, USA Hockey personnel, and junior scouts.