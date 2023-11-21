ISL Eberhart Division: A team-by-team breakdown for 2023-24

Jonathan Balzarini posted 33 points for St. Mark's last year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've reviewed the ISL Keller Division. Let's switch gears to the Eberhart.

In the past, the Eberhart has been a bit weaker than the Keller. St. Mark's has dominated in recent years, while other teams battled for relevance.

That is far from the case this season.

The Eberhart has a new look. While St. Mark's is still at the top, schools like St. George's and Rivers are positioned to challenge the Lions for No. 1. The other teams in the Eberhart project to be better than last season, too.

Here's a look at every team in the Eberhart.