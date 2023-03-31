Jimmy Vesey signed a two-year extension with the New York Rangers back in January. (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)

The whirlwind is over for Jimmy Vesey.

After playing for four different teams in 182 NHL games over the previous three seasons, Vesey (North Reading, Mass.) couldn’t have been more excited to become a New York Ranger again.

The 29-year-old forward initially had returned to New York on a professional tryout contract just as his most recent stops had started, but he will remain on Broadway for the foreseeable future after signing a two-year contract extension on Jan. 4.

“I obviously like being here, so trying to come back at the beginning of the season was an easy decision, and getting the news that I’d be signing an extension was great,” said Vesey, who was drafted by Nashville in 2012 before signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers in 2016.