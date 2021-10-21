Drew Gibbons (Wakefield, R.I.) skates split-season with the River Rats 16-U ahead of the winter at St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If there’s been one knock on Drew Gibbons' game since he arrived at St. Mark’s last fall, it’s his skating.

One of the ways the 2005 birth-year forward from Wakefield, R.I., is working to improve it is by offsetting his time on the ice with a pair of other cardio-intensive sports.

In the fall leading up to winter hockey season, Gibbons plays varsity soccer at St. Mark's, along with the hockey action he gets in the split season with the Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U. In the spring, he plays lacrosse.

“Everyone can always get better at everything, but for me the main thing is speed,” Gibbons, entering his second season at the Southboro, Mass., prep school, told New England Hockey Journal.