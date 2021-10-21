New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

How River Rats 16-U forward Drew Gibbons looks to impact St. Mark’s

By

Drew Gibbons
Drew Gibbons (Wakefield, R.I.) skates split-season with the River Rats 16-U ahead of the winter at St. Mark's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If there’s been one knock on Drew Gibbons' game since he arrived at St. Mark’s last fall, it’s his skating.

One of the ways the 2005 birth-year forward from Wakefield, R.I., is working to improve it is by offsetting his time on the ice with a pair of other cardio-intensive sports. 

In the fall leading up to winter hockey season, Gibbons plays varsity soccer at St. Mark's, along with the hockey action he gets in the split season with the Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U. In the spring, he plays lacrosse.

Everyone can always get better at everything, but for me the main thing is speed,” Gibbons, entering his second season at the Southboro, Mass., prep school, told New England Hockey Journal.  

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Joe Connor

How Joe Connor’s hard-nosed play can boost Avon Old Farms

Avon Old Farms head coach John Gardner describes sophomore Joe Connor (Amherst, N.H.) as a bit of a wild card. Not so much in terms of…
Read More
Landan Resendes

How River Rats forward Landan Resendes can bolster Cushing

Listed at 5-8, 146 pounds, Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U forward Landan Resendes isn’t the most physically gifted individual in his age group.  What the late…
Read More
Nolan Joyce

Nolan Joyce on BC commit, preparing for winter at St. Sebastian’s

St. Sebastian's junior Nolan Joyce made sure to do his homework before making his college commitment over the summer. Joyce, a late 2003 birth-year defenseman…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter