'05 forward Landan Resendes (Marlborough, Mass) is looking forward to playing at Cushing this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Listed at 5-8, 146 pounds, Neponset Valley River Rats 16-U forward Landan Resendes isn’t the most physically gifted individual in his age group.

What the late 2005 birth-year winger lacks in natural size, he makes up for with explosive speed, eye-popping skill and an unrelenting motor that makes him a threat every time he steps on the ice.

Resendes, from Marlborough, Mass., is going into his first season at Cushing Academy this winter after playing at Hillside School. In the meantime, he is skating split-season under John Flaherty (South Boston, Mass./BC High) on the River Rats 16-U fall team.

Because he’s never been the most physically imposing figure on the ice, Resendes has had to learn to make himself effective in other ways as he's made his way through the local hockey ranks.