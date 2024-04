Nobles' captains hoist the Elite 8 trophy. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Tom Resor had a feeling.

It was Dec. 17, 2023. Nobles just won the Harrington Invitational Tournament for the 15th time since 2000, shutting out St. Paul’s, 4-0, in the title game.

The Bulldogs did to the Big Red what they had done to opponents throughout the season: shut them down and cash in with timely goals around the net.

Resor, in his 23rd season behind the bench with 10 NEPSAC titles already under his belt, began to fully believe his team had what it took to win it all come March.