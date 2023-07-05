New England Hockey Journal

How Brendan Gibbons left a lasting legacy with the Maine Nordiques

Brendan Gibbons will play at the Air Force Academy in 2023-24. (Ron Morin/Maine Nordiques)

Brendan Gibbons’ junior hockey career with the North American Hockey League’s Maine Nordiques is nearing its end, but his legacy will live on for years to come.

The 6-foot, 200-pound right winger led the Nordiques during the regular season with 17 goals and 41 assists for 58 points, and was a cog in helping Maine reach the NAHL East Division finals. The Wakefield, R.I., native will be playing Division 1 hockey next year at the Air Force Academy.

Matt Pinchevsky, the Nordiques’ head coach and director of player personnel and development, saw Gibbons’ talent in spurts during the 2021-22 season, when he overcame illness and injuries to contribute 20 goals and 14 assists over 37 games.

“I called him the king of comebacks last year,” Pinchevsky said. “In between the injuries and illness, you could see what he was capable of, and then there would be something that would put him on the shelf for two-and-a-half to four weeks.”

