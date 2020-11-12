Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf has outlined a plan to start the league season on Nov. 20.

Eight months since the arrival of the coronavirus forced the abrupt cancellation of the 2019-20 college hockey season, Hockey East unveiled its schedule for 2020-21 on Wednesday, with games starting Nov. 20 for both the men’s and women’s leagues.

The men’s schedule, which consists of 11 teams, will feature 20 league games — two against each Hockey East opponent — as well as several flex weekends that will feature games against league foes but won’t count in the league standings.

The women’s schedule, comprised of 10 teams, will feature 18 league games.