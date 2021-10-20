Hangin’ Out With … John Leonard

San Jose Sharks left wing John Leonard carries the puck during a game against the Minnesota Wild. (Matt Cohen/Getty Images)

New England Hockey Journal catches up with San Jose Sharks left wing, John Leonard, out of UMass.

Key facts

Teams: San Jose Sharks; UMass Minutemen

Hometown: Amherst, Mass.

Position: LW

Shoots: Left

Size: 5-11, 183

Age: 23

Notable: Selected 182nd in 2018 NHL draft by Sharks. Made NHL debut, recorded two assists on Jan. 14, 2021, at Arizona. Led Sharks rookies with 13 points (3-10-13) in 44 games in 2020-21. Played three seasons (2017-20) at UMass, totaling 105 points in 106 games. Played 2015-17 with Green Bay (USHL).