Hangin’ Out With … John Leonard

New England Hockey Journal catches up with San Jose Sharks left wing, John Leonard, out of UMass.
Key facts
Teams: San Jose Sharks; UMass Minutemen
Hometown: Amherst, Mass.
Position: LW
Shoots: Left
Size: 5-11, 183
Age: 23
Notable: Selected 182nd in 2018 NHL draft by Sharks. Made NHL debut, recorded two assists on Jan. 14, 2021, at Arizona. Led Sharks rookies with 13 points (3-10-13) in 44 games in 2020-21. Played three seasons (2017-20) at UMass, totaling 105 points in 106 games. Played 2015-17 with Green Bay (USHL).