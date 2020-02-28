Hangin’ out with … Northeast Generals’ Cam Gaudette

Cam Gaudette has some family tales to tell. (Patrick Garriepy)

What is your favorite hockey moment from when you were growing up?

“I have a couple moments. Traveling with the Boston Advantage to different places was a blast. I spent it with my friends that I made over those years, and we’ve become lifelong friends. A specific one was going to Arizona. It was warm. We rented an Airbnb with a pool. It was awesome.”

Growing up, what was the sibling rivalry like with you and your two older brothers, Adam and Brady?

“Brady is only a year older than me, so there’s more of a rivalry there. We had an outdoor rink growing up and we always fought on there. Mini hockey, we always fought, trading punches. Adam is four years older than me, so he always beat up on me. There wasn’t much fighting back!”