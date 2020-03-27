Hangin’ out with … former St. John’s Prep star Brian Carrabes

Brian Carrabes started the season in Sioux Falls. (Jasen Robbennolt/Sioux Falls Stampede)

What caused you to love hockey?

“I grew up in North Reading, Mass., and lived on a cul-de-sac, and I looked out my window as a kid and saw all the kids playing roller hockey. It started off with roller hockey. Then that winter a couple of the kids took me out to the pond, and ever since then I’ve had a passion for the game. I really have to credit the Brandano family and the Calos family for always being there for me and introducing me to the game. I begged my parents (Fran and Brian) every day to take me to the pond to play hockey. I fell in love with it at first sight.”

What are some of your favorite hockey memories from when you were growing up?