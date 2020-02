Vegetarian versions of common dishes can work for athletes. (Getty Images)

Plant-based diets have become a popular topic lately, especially after the documentary “The Game Changers” came out last year. People may choose a plant-based diet for a number of reasons, including religious, environmental, animal-welfare or health concerns.

Today we’ll discuss vegetarian and vegan diets and how they can influence health and performance for athletes.

Before we discuss plant-based diets, let’s review how they are defined.