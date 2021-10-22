Ex-Holy Cross stalwart Scott Pooley settles in for a different type  of journey

After posting 98 points at Holy Cross, Scott Pooley is now lacing’ em up for Luuko in Finland. (Monika Majer/Getty Images)

Some hockey players bristle at the label of coach’s son. It can carry with it as many negative connotations as positive. Whispers of nepotism often float in the air for such players. For Scott Pooley, though, those should long have been quieted. He has carved his path chiefly on his own, and it has now led him to Finland.

Pooley began his hockey journey in Providence while his father, Paul, was coaching the Providence College Friars. Scott found some early success.

“I started playing with Edgewood,” he said. “We actually had a really good team. Our Mite A year we went undefeated, 26-0 or something, won state. That’s a memory I’ll always have.”

