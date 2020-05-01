With Cardiff in 2019-20, former Brown University player Sean McMonagle put up a 4-30-34 stat line in 46 games. (James Assinder)

Sean McMonagle has done a lot of learning in life. This should come as no surprise given that he is an Ivy League graduate. Now, after 10 years of a professional hockey education, McMonagle is going back to school — although he hasn’t hung his skates up yet.

Even with a good brain between his ears, it was McMonagle’s heart that took him to Providence, R.I. Despite his Canadian upbringing, McMonagle felt the lure of college hockey.

“The opportunity you’d get to play hockey and get your undergrad, at the same time, was definitely something that was attractive to me,” the native of Oakville, Ont., said.