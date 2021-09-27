ECAC women’s coaches react to overtime shootout rule change

ECAC women's players, such as Cornell's Gillis Frechette, will no longer participate in shootouts. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Getty Images)

After experimenting with the shootout for the 2020-21 season, the ECAC Hockey women’s coaches, by a unanimous 12-0 margin, have voted it down.

This season, if no team scores following 3-on-3 five-minute overtime, games will end in a tie.

Three points will be awarded to teams that win in regulation. Two points will be earned by teams that win while skating 3-on-3. One point will go to teams that lose in the 3-on-3 overtime session. Each team will be awarded 1.5 points if neither team scores during 3-on-3 play.