Nick Abruzzese exploded onto the scene as a freshman two years ago to lead Harvard with 44 points. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

New England Hockey Journal's NCAA preview series continues with a quick look at some sophomore and junior players in the ECAC who are prime candidates to have breakout campaigns in 2021-22.

Harvard has a pair of players in Nick Abruzzese and Henry Thrun who will help carry the Crimson hopes at forward and on defense. Both are NHL prospects with Toronto and Anaheim respectively. Add in forward John Farinacci (Arizona Coyotes), and the trio are expected to form a potent attack up front along with Casey Dornbach, who was recently profiled on our ECAC senior watch list.

Clarkson sophomore Alex Campbell has scored at every level, and last year’s freshman campaign was no exception. He’s one of the best skaters in college hockey, with a terrific feel for the offensive flow.

On defense, Cornell’s Travis Mitchell has an intriguing NHL skillset and the late ’99 junior will play prominent minutes in all situations for the Big Red, and likely receive pro attention as an available undrafted free agent.

The series continues with sophomore and junior players at every position who should take their production to another level with their respective ECAC teams. At least one player from every club in the conference is featured and focuses on players with D-1 playing experience.

Academic sophomores who have yet to appear in any college games and/or played junior hockey in 2020-21 because of COVID-19 will appear in a forthcoming freshman and first-year player watch list.