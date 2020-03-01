Dramatic Beanpot win extra sweet for captain Shea

Ryan Shea has celebrated three consecutive Beanpot championships. (Getty Images)

Growing up in Massachusetts, Northeastern senior defenseman Ryan Shea wanted nothing more than to lift the Beanpot.

Not only has the Milton native and former BC High standout watched the 68-year-old tournament all his life and now followed in the footsteps of father Danny by playing in it, but also he has looked up to his team’s last two captains who raised the trophy high during the Huskies’ first-ever run of three consecutive titles.

Given the circumstances of it being Shea’s senior year and the Huskies coming back to win in double overtime after Boston University scored in the final seconds of regulation, this one was especially sweet.