Hockey East: Seven veterans to watch in the playoffs

Keep an eye on forward Patrick Harper (left) and defenseman Ryan Shea (right). (Getty Images)

Playoff hockey is right around the corner.

In the blink of an eye, five months have come and gone, and the regular season is already coming to a close. Don’t worry, though, because the Hockey East tournament is up next and it’s coming quick: two weeks in the middle of March to decide who will earn the conference crown.

As it has been since 2018, eight of 11 teams qualify for the tournament.

None of those spots have been solidified as of Feb. 27, outside the two teams that have already been ruled out of postseason contention: Vermont, which is winless in league play, and Merrimack.