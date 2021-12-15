Division 3: Who tops the power rankings heading into break?

Senior forward Mike Egan (Billerica, Mass.) has been one of Babson's top players this season. (Jon Endow)

This past weekend closed the book on the first chapter of the 2021-22 Division 3 season.

The next games that matter will come in the form of holiday tournaments in the week and weekend leading up to New Year's.

Then it's two months of largely conference play to set the pecking order in the New England Hockey Conference, Commonwealth Coast, NESCAC and MASCAC.

Since the first pucks dropped in late October, we've seen enough results to shake out a regional hierarchy before conference play gets into full gear.

Here's a look at our top 10.