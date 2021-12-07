Watch list: Which D-1 transfers are making big impacts in D-3?

Sophomore defenseman Joe Nagle (Weymouth, Mass.) has been an impact transfer for Norwich. (Jasmine Olson/Norwich University)

Impact players arrive in Division 3 hockey through a variety of different routes.

Many come from strong junior leagues. Others make the jump from prep schools. And, thanks to recent NCAA legislation, some come via the transfer portal after starting their careers in Division 1.

There was a lot of movement this offseason, after two Division 1 schools suspended their programs (Robert Morris and Alabama-Huntsville) and an NCAA ruling in April granted players a chance to transfer and compete immediately for their new teams.

Here is a look at eight former D-1 guys who are making a big impact in D-3 this season.