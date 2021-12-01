Division 3: Unbeaten Curry pushes into latest power rankings

Junior forward Timmy Kent is off to a torrid start for unbeaten Curry, with eight goals in eight games. (Curry College Athletics)

We're officially into December, a month where Division 3 hockey teams can make some noise in the non-conference before turning their full attention to league play after the holiday break.

It’s largely been a return to normalcy in New England this season, but not completely. COVID protocols have kept Middlebury, a team that hopes to make some noise in the NESCAC, from opening its season.

But lots of other teams have made statements heading into the new month.

Here is a look at the top 10 teams in our regional power rankings.