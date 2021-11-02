Division 3: Four takeaways from the opening weekend of play

Mike McPherson (Somerville, Mass.) and Plymouth State went 1-1 against two heavyweights this weekend. (Plymouth State Athletics)

Division 3 hockey in New England has a staggered opening.

Several of the region's men's teams were in action this past weekend, the first one where games counted. But several others, including teams from the NESCAC, who don’t play their first games until Nov. 19, were not.

Still, an opening weekend for the first time in two years gave us plenty of results and performances to evaluate, from quality out-of-conference wins to a pair of four-team season-opening tournaments to a team recording its first-ever victory.

Here are the top four takeaways.