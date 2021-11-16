D3 takeaways: Conor O’Brien shines, Fitchburg State sizzles

Endicott College senior goalie Conor O'Brien matched the program record for career wins on Saturday. (David Le)

The Division 3 season gets a little more real this week, the schedule a little more complete.

NESCAC hockey is back.

On the ice practicing since Oct. 15, the 10 teams from one of Division 3's strongest leagues all open their seasons with games on Friday, their first competitive hockey contests since March of 2020 after the league canceled its season last winter over COVID concerns. Nine of the teams are back at it Saturday as well.

“For us it’s been terrific,” said Amherst coach Jack Arena. “We were really limited with what we were able to do last year.”