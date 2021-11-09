Division 3: UMass Boston strides, a loaded NEHC and more takeaways

UMB's Chris Peters set up three goals on the power play in a 5-2 win at New England College in NEHC play. (Sarah Harlinski)

Especially after a season that was largely lost to the pandemic, two weekends of hockey is hardly a decent sample size to draw conclusions.

No, what we can draw are impressions, at least from the three New England leagues that are off and running (the first night of play for the NESCACs is Nov. 19).

With five of the top 10 teams in the national rankings, New England is flexing its muscle. But the weekend’s impressions go well beyond the top teams.

Here are four takeaways from the second weekend of play in Division 3.