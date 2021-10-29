Power Rankings: Which teams start in our Division 3 top 10?

Senior defenseman Cale List and Norwich open their season Saturday against Salve Regina. (Chandler Mosher/Norwich University)

This weekend marks the start of a new Division 3 hockey season. Though several teams played a handful of games last winter, this will be the first season since 2019-20 with conference championships, and the first since 2018-19 with an NCAA tournament.

Rosters, and they are big rosters this season, have turned over plenty since March of 2020, though many players have taken advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and are using a fifth year of eligibility.

A little over four months from now, champions will be crowned in the NESCAC, MASCAC, Commonwealth Coast and NEHC.

Here is our New England preseason top 10.

