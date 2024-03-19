New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

D-3: Trinity makes Frozen Four, Curry edged in a marathon

By

Senior Kyle Tomaso (Newport, R.I.) and Trinity are headed to the D-3 Frozen Four for the first time since 2017. (Trinity Athletics)

Ninety-eight saves in a game. Let that sink in.

Curry will not be playing in the Division 3 Frozen Four for the first time in program history, but the Colonels have left a historic mark on this NCAA tournament. Specifically, freshman goalie Shane Soderwall, who made nearly a century of stops in his team’s four-overtime, 4-3 loss at Hobart in Saturday night’s quarterfinals.

Trinity, for the first time in seven years, is headed back to this week’s Frozen Four, which it will host, after blanking Elmira, 2-0.

Here are some takeaways from the quarterfinals and a look ahead to the Frozen Four.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Trinity, Curry, Plymouth State in a land of NCAA opportunity

The contenders in the NCAA Division 3 tournament have been sliced to eight – Trinity, Curry and Plymouth State are among them. While Trinity enjoyed…
Read More

Watch list: 11 notable players in D3 men’s college hockey

Last year’s Division 3 season ended with a national championship game on the North Shore, though neither of the region’s Frozen Four teams were part…
Read More

How Austan Bellefeuille’s near-death experience impacted his journey to Curry

Austan Bellefeuille’s hockey season last winter ended one game before his Nichols College teammates’ season did. It was largely a rough go for the Bison…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter