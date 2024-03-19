D-3: Trinity makes Frozen Four, Curry edged in a marathon

Senior Kyle Tomaso (Newport, R.I.) and Trinity are headed to the D-3 Frozen Four for the first time since 2017. (Trinity Athletics)

Ninety-eight saves in a game. Let that sink in.

Curry will not be playing in the Division 3 Frozen Four for the first time in program history, but the Colonels have left a historic mark on this NCAA tournament. Specifically, freshman goalie Shane Soderwall, who made nearly a century of stops in his team’s four-overtime, 4-3 loss at Hobart in Saturday night’s quarterfinals.

Trinity, for the first time in seven years, is headed back to this week’s Frozen Four, which it will host, after blanking Elmira, 2-0.

Here are some takeaways from the quarterfinals and a look ahead to the Frozen Four.