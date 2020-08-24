COVID-weary hockey world celebrates bladin’ Beacons

Andy Walker (left) and Jake Adkins embrace after their nearly 900-mile skate. (Dante Palomares)

What did you do during quarantine?

As the weeks and months of living with COVID-19 present throughout the United States continued, Jake Adkins and Andy Walker wanted to make sure that they would be able to provide a most unique answer.

While living together in a South Boston apartment, the rising UMass Boston sophomores planned an inline skating journey that would raise money for the American Cancer Society and take the pair — now known as the “Men In Blades” — from their apartment on the Boston harborside campus to Walker’s hometown of Mason, Mich.