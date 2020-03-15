New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Mass. high school hockey: Top 10 moments of 2019-20

By

Arlington had a lot to celebrate this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There will be no Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) championship games at the TD Garden this season.

Sunday, March 15, 2020, was a day marked on many calendars, whether it be players and coaches dreaming of their team being the last one standing or for fans, college coaches and scouts looking to see tomorrow’s talent on display.

Still, the 2019-20 high school hockey season in Massachusetts provided plenty of uplifting moments and great performances that I’ll look back on fondly. Here are 10 things that I’ll remember most from this year’s MIAA hockey season:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Mass. Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship: Top prospects

The Boston Jr. Eagles won the Massachusetts Hockey 14-U Tier I State Championship last weekend by going 5-0 and outscoring opponents, 35-6. The team is…
Read More

NEPSAC girls prep school: Championship roundup

The NEPSAC girls prep school hockey season wrapped up with three thrilling finals at Worcester Ice Center on Sunday. Teams were taking part in the…
Read More

Recruiting: Dexter Southfield’s Dempsey commits to BC

The college hockey season might be over, but commitment news on the recruiting trail has continued. Dexter Southfield senior left wing Jack Dempsey announced his…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter