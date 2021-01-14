New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

CIAC makes it official: Feb. 8 start for Connecticut high school games

By

Connecticut teams such as the Hamden High girls may be able to play games starting Feb. 8. (Getty Images)

At last, it’s official: High school hockey will be played in Connecticut this winter.

In fact, teams can begin practicing as soon as Tuesday, according to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference plan approved by the CIAC’s board of control Thursday. The plan, created with guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health and reviewed by the Sports Medicine Committee, was proposed Monday.

Per the release, Jan. 19 is the date teams can start practices, but some might start later based on district determination. The same goes for games, which are set to begin Feb. 8, pushed a week back from the previously proposed date of Feb. 1.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA: Behind top prospects Flaherty and Marshall, BC High soars past Xaverian

CANTON, Mass. — BC High erased a one-goal deficit by scoring four unanswered goals to skate past Xaverian, 5-2, on Wednesday evening at Canton Ice…
Read More

Top freshmen in 2021 Massachusetts high school hockey

There are a lot of talented freshmen playing high school hockey in Massachusetts this winter. While the season will be cut short and the state…
Read More
Ryan Whitney

Ryan Whitney on why hockey dads know best, and life after an NHL career

After three years at Boston University and nine seasons in the National Hockey League, Ryan Whitney (Scituate, Mass.) had no idea what was next for…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter