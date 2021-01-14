CIAC makes it official: Feb. 8 start for Connecticut high school games

Connecticut teams such as the Hamden High girls may be able to play games starting Feb. 8. (Getty Images)

At last, it’s official: High school hockey will be played in Connecticut this winter.

In fact, teams can begin practicing as soon as Tuesday, according to a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference plan approved by the CIAC’s board of control Thursday. The plan, created with guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health and reviewed by the Sports Medicine Committee, was proposed Monday.

Per the release, Jan. 19 is the date teams can start practices, but some might start later based on district determination. The same goes for games, which are set to begin Feb. 8, pushed a week back from the previously proposed date of Feb. 1.