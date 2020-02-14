Checking in on: Coronavirus-caused stick shortage

Bauer manufactures much of its equipment in China.

The deadly coronavirus spreading throughout China and causing worldwide alarm is not affecting hockey stick or equipment distribution at the retail level in New England. At least not yet.

With large portions of China under quarantine, several manufacturing hubs in the country have halted production and shipments abroad for fear of spreading the infectious respiratory virus that has claimed almost 1,400 lives inside the country, according to the New York Times.

Fourteen cases, one of which is in Massachusetts, have been confirmed in the United States by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN reports a worldwide total of 45,000 people, most of which are in China, have been infected by the virus.