Who said only seniors can be Division 1 captains?

Sophomore Chase Gresock is wearing the 'C' this season for Merrimack. (Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

Hobey Baker Award winners. All-Americans. Future National Hockey League stars.

It’s not at all uncommon to find players with any of those titles skating on New England’s Division 1 rinks every weekend throughout the winter.

There are always plenty of special talents, but the region boasts three players who are filling unique, critical roles for their teams this year. Providence defenseman Michael Callahan (Franklin, Mass.), Merrimack forward Chase Gresock and Holy Cross forward Anthony Vincent (Wilton, Conn.) are donning captain’s letters as sophomores.