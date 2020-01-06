Checking in on coaches’ conduct at the prep level

Bill Peters resigned from the Calgary Flames after accusations surfaced of inappropriate behavior. (Getty Images)

We've all seen it: a coach yelling at a player in practice. A coach talking sternly to a player on the bench, maybe even grabbing a jersey to get his attention. But given the new focus on the behavior of coaches at the National Hockey League level, it raises the question: Is a sea change coming in the way hockey is coached at all levels?

This has been brought to the fore by events surrounding the resignation of Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters, the firing of Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery, the disciplining of Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford and the stories of seemingly inappropriate motivational tactics by former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock.

The coaching fraternity in hockey is not all that big: it seems most everyone has a degree of separation from an NHL coach, has worked with a college coach, has played with a minor-pro coach. Coaches are coaches, no matter what the level.

Which makes it worth checking in on how New England prep hockey deals with inappropriate behavior by coaches.