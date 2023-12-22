Canterbury has its sights set on building off Barber Tournament title

Canterbury celebrates after winning the 2023 Barber Tournament. (Canterbury Hockey)

The prep hockey season in New England may only be a few weeks old, but coach Paddy McCarthy sure hopes that emerging victorious in last weekend’s William Barber Memorial Tournament could serve as a springboard to more success for his Canterbury squad.

The Saints surged above the .500 mark at 5-2-1 after grabbing three straight wins over the two-day tournament, including consecutive Saturday triumphs over St. Mark’s and Middlesex.

“I think it’s definitely a momentum builder for us,” McCarthy said. “We’re a program that’s been close, but needed to get over the top. I think winning these games on the road shows that we can do that.”

The Saints won the tournament in resounding fashion, beginning with Max Pitts’ 17-save shutout in last Friday’s 3-0 win over Kents Hill. Adding in the following day’s 3-1 and 4-1 victories, they ultimately outscored the three opponents by a 10-2 margin.