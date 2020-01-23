Caligiuri: Endurance, recovery should trump the push to lift more

Flexibility and recovery are key to any workout.

The unfortunate reality of the collegiate strength and conditioning industry is that strength coaches place too much importance on the final number rather than the application to sport.

It is continually perplexing to me as to why prominent hockey programs still strength train like heavyweight lifters.

Unfortunately, as certain as death and taxes, I can plan on freshman and sophomore collegiate athletes returning home with hip, back and shoulder injuries. The culprit is typically hockey strength coaches with football backgrounds and limited knowledge of hockey movements and physical demands.