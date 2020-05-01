Caligiuri: A home workout to combat the confinement blues

Training at home requires a little creativity and a lot of focus, but the rewards are plentiful. (Steven Beitashour/Getty Images)

As we adjust to the new normal that unforeseen circumstances have bestowed upon us, it’s time to take life by the horns and be proactive rather than reactive.

If a six- to eight-week self-quarantine is the worst thing that will happen in your life, you’re in for a pretty amazing life. Unlike COVID-19, which can lay dormant inside of you without detection, there are three signs and two symptoms that are prominent, positive and equally infectious. Three signs that would suggest others around you think you are being the best version of yourself during a difficult time: a positive attitude, a kind spirit and an abundance of humility.

Unlike signs, which are visible to people around you, symptoms can only be felt by you. If you are feeling sad, but forging ahead, you are grinding. If you are feeling unbalanced but staying on track, you are determined.