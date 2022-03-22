Bruins takeaways: On Hampus Lindholm’s extension, Jake DeBrusk and more

Hampus Lindholm is trading in his Anaheim sweater for a Bruins one. (Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL trade deadline passed without Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney adding to the team’s forward group, but the weekend acquisition of defenseman Hampus Lindholm and addition of depth defender Josh Brown Monday bolstered a blue line that was the team’s biggest area of need entering the stretch drive for the 2022 postseason.

Lindholm was the most impactful defenseman to be dealt last week, as the Arizona Coyotes opted to hold onto Jakob Chychrun for the time being. The 24-year-old signed through 2025 was a player of interest for the B’s because of his age, experience, production and cost control, but the price for him would have been higher than what Boston gave up to Anaheim for the Swedish veteran.

According to sources, Sweeney tried to bring in more skill and scoring to the forward position prior to the 3 p.m. deadline. He was rumored to be involved in multiple discussions with Anaheim, Vancouver and Columbus, with the majority of his attention focused on Anaheim right wing Rickard Rakell. Pittsburgh was more willing to pay a premium for the veteran's services, however.