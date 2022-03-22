New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins takeaways: On Hampus Lindholm’s extension, Jake DeBrusk and more

By

Hampus Lindholm is trading in his Anaheim sweater for a Bruins one. (Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL trade deadline passed without Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney adding to the team’s forward group, but the weekend acquisition of defenseman Hampus Lindholm and addition of depth defender Josh Brown Monday  bolstered a blue line that was the team’s biggest area of need entering the stretch drive for the 2022 postseason.

Lindholm was the most impactful defenseman to be dealt last week, as the Arizona Coyotes opted to hold onto Jakob Chychrun for the time being. The 24-year-old signed through 2025 was a player of interest for the B’s because of his age, experience, production and cost control, but the price for him would have been higher than what Boston gave up to Anaheim for the Swedish veteran.

According to sources, Sweeney tried to bring in more skill and scoring to the forward position prior to the 3 p.m. deadline. He was rumored to be involved in multiple discussions with Anaheim, Vancouver and Columbus, with the majority of his attention focused on Anaheim right wing Rickard Rakell. Pittsburgh was more willing to pay a premium for the veteran's services, however.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bruins Brunch: In Hampus Lindholm, Don Sweeney fills team’s biggest need

A big move was expected in Boston before the NHL’s trade deadline on Monday. Bruins GM Don Sweeney delivered late Saturday afternoon he landed Anaheim…
Read More
Marc McLaughlin

As Marc McLaughlin joins Bruins, what other Hockey East players might turn pro?

The Boston Bruins announced the signing of Boston College senior and captain Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract today, valued at $883,750 per season.…
Read More
Jack Ahcan

Bruins Brunch: Why 5 Boston prospects are trending up as playoffs approach

The Boston Bruins received a recent boost from the play of rookie defenseman Jack Ahcan. The undrafted free agent signing in the spring of 2020…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter