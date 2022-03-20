New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins Brunch: In Hampus Lindholm, Don Sweeney fills team’s biggest need

By

Hampus Lindholm has been traded by Anaheim to Boston before the NHL's March 21 trade deadline. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A big move was expected in Boston before the NHL’s trade 5 p.m. deadline on Monday, March, 21. Bruins GM Don Sweeney delivered late Saturday afternoon, when NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reported via social media that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm was headed to Boston.

The 28-year-old left-shooting native of Sweden was the 6th overall selection by Anaheim in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a 6-foot-4, 216-pound versatile, mobile two-way player who can play high minutes in different situations. He currently has 5 goals and 22 points in 61 games before the Ducks held him out of their game Friday against the Florida Panthers. His career high of 13 goals and 31 points in 69 games in 2017-18 complemented his reputation as a sound positional player and shot-blocker.

True to past patterns, Sweeney moved ahead of the typical frenzy that happens on the final day in getting one of his prime trade targets. The team is 11-2-1 in their last 14 games, surging to within two points of the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs on the strength of a 38-19-5 record overall.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jack Ahcan

Bruins Brunch: Why 5 Boston prospects are trending up as playoffs approach

The Boston Bruins received a recent boost from the play of rookie defenseman Jack Ahcan. The undrafted free agent signing in the spring of 2020…
Read More

Bruins Brunch: What should Boston do with Jake DeBrusk?

It has been several months since Jake DeBrusk’s desire for a change of scenery and trade from the Boston Bruins became public, but as of…
Read More
Marc McLaughlin

As Marc McLaughlin joins Bruins, what other Hockey East players might turn pro?

The Boston Bruins announced the signing of Boston College senior and captain Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract today, valued at $883,750 per season.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter