Bruins Brunch: In Hampus Lindholm, Don Sweeney fills team’s biggest need

Hampus Lindholm has been traded by Anaheim to Boston before the NHL's March 21 trade deadline. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A big move was expected in Boston before the NHL’s trade 5 p.m. deadline on Monday, March, 21. Bruins GM Don Sweeney delivered late Saturday afternoon, when NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reported via social media that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm was headed to Boston.

The 28-year-old left-shooting native of Sweden was the 6th overall selection by Anaheim in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a 6-foot-4, 216-pound versatile, mobile two-way player who can play high minutes in different situations. He currently has 5 goals and 22 points in 61 games before the Ducks held him out of their game Friday against the Florida Panthers. His career high of 13 goals and 31 points in 69 games in 2017-18 complemented his reputation as a sound positional player and shot-blocker.

True to past patterns, Sweeney moved ahead of the typical frenzy that happens on the final day in getting one of his prime trade targets. The team is 11-2-1 in their last 14 games, surging to within two points of the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs on the strength of a 38-19-5 record overall.