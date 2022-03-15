As Marc McLaughlin joins Bruins, what other Hockey East players might turn pro?

Marc McLaughlin (North Billerica, Mass.) signed with the Bruins as a free agent. (Boston College photo)

The Boston Bruins announced the signing of Boston College senior and captain Marc McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract today, valued at $883,750 per season.

The North Billerica, Mass. native scored 31 goals in his final 57 collegiate games between 2020-22, and was one of the conference’s most impactful forwards in terms of his all-around game and offensive production.

With the recent round of Hockey East playoffs in the books and some seasons now over, NHL teams are working to sign available undrafted free agents to contracts. Several other players are on the radar to be signed in time to either join the big clubs for the stretch run and valuable experience.

Here is a quick analysis on the newest Bruin, as well as a few other players from Hockey East teams out of the playoffs. These players are expected to receive NHL interest and could sign in the coming days, following on the heels of the McLaughlin news.