Brett Harrison was selected 85th overall by Boston in the third round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. (Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

After looking at the professional prospects signed to NHL contracts with the Boston Bruins, it is time to turn our attention on the amateur/unsigned futures. The next in our review of the organization’s future hopefuls focuses on the forwards.

Listing criteria is any player drafted between the 2018-21 NHL Entry Drafts, only. They are ranked subjectively based on long-term NHL potential.

Major junior players can sign their NHL contracts at any time and not have their eligibility to play in their respective leagues impacted. Those in the NCAA cannot sign without surrendering their remaining eligibility.

Fabian Lysell was ranked in the previous pro forwards piece because he was signed by Boston, but he is eligible to play major junior hockey with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. The team has options for him, and that decision will be made after rookie and main preseason camps. Should he be optioned to the WHL, Lysell will move to No. 1 on the B's amateur prospects ranking.

2021 first-round selection Brett Harrison is currently ranked at the top of the amateur forwards list. What follows is the analysis of his game and NHL potential, along with the others in the system.