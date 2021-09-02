Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka recorded three points in 20 games during the 2020-21 NHL season. (Steve Babineau/Getty Images)

With the 2021-22 NHL, AHL and other pro hockey league seasons in North America rapidly approaching, this is the right time to assess the prospects in the Boston Bruins system, starting with the pro hockey forwards.

Listing criteria is that the player must be signed with Boston on an NHL contract and eligible for the 2016-21 NHL Entry Drafts, with fewer than 50 career NHL games played. They are ranked subjectively based on long-term NHL potential, not how close they are to reaching that level.

The B’s have the rare opportunity this season to develop Fabian Lysell at age 18, the youngest and most talented player in the Boston stable.

After him, there are a lot of AHL-experienced forwards on the farm, bringing similar attributes. Unlike other teams around the league who have stockpiled top-end forward talent with volume draft picks over the past 3-4 years, the Bruins have had to be more creative in their player acquisition process.

This is how we rank and project the pro/AHL forwards in Boston’s system.