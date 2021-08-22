Bruins Brunch: Nick Foligno is a good fit, analyzing Brett Harrison

Nick Foligno signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins on July 28. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

There hasn’t been a great deal of breaking news related to the Boston Bruins of late, but there is no shortage of topics to discuss.

The B’s have been hinting at an eventual return to the team for goaltender Tuukka Rask, and given his recent hip surgery, that’s a months-long timeline if it comes to fruition. By the time he will be available, the club and GM Don Sweeney will have a much better idea of how needed his services will be, and what needs to happen to fit a future contract extension under the salary cap.

We previously took a deeper dive into free agent signing Linus Ullmark, and what his presence means in Boston. The team is in good hands between Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in the short term, so we won’t read too much into a possible Rask signing until the time comes.

In the meantime, the B’s brought in a veteran two-way forward with some interesting ties to the city of Boston through his family in Nick Foligno. The former 1st-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2006 is one of the more respected players in the league and was the Columbus Blue Jackets’ captain before a trade deadline deal sent him to Toronto. We’ll break down his game, intangibles and what to expect from Foligno, who will wear his father’s No. 17 in the Black and Gold.

One prospect who is drawing interest is Oshawa Generals center Brett Harrison. Chosen by the B’s in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft’s third round, he represents value and upside. After watching him at the team’s development camp earlier this month, we’ll tell you why.