The Bruins celebrate a second-period goal by Urho Vaakanainen (58) against the New York Rangers. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After beating the Washington Capitals on Sunday in the first exhibition game of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins traveled to New York and dropped a 3-2 contest to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Tuesday.

The B’s beat the Washington Capitals on the road Sunday in a 3-2 shootout, getting regulation goals from Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, plus strong performances in net by Jeremy Swayman and Troy Grosenick.

Against the Rangers, the B’s went with Linus Ullmark and Kyle Keyser between the pipes, and after falling behind 0-2, saw Jack Studnicka and Urho Vaakanainen score to even the contest in the second period. The tie was short-lived as Artemi Panarin converted a breakaway late in the second frame (his third point of the game) to give the home team a 3-2 lead, holding it for the final 20 minutes.

The challenge for the Bruins in the early going is finding enough ice for the many players, veterans and youngsters, who are in camp with the team. This piece breaks down three standout performers from the Rangers game and three players who did not shine. It will also analyze some of the individuals in the early camp sessions and game action, while doing a quick preview of Boston’s next preseason game at home against the Flyers on Thursday.