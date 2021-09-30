New England Hockey Journal

Boston Bruins

Bruins preseason: Why these players have impressed

By

Urho Vaakanainen
The Bruins celebrate a second-period goal by Urho Vaakanainen (58) against the New York Rangers. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After beating the Washington Capitals on Sunday in the first exhibition game of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins traveled to New York and dropped a 3-2 contest to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Tuesday.

The B’s beat the Washington Capitals on the road Sunday in a 3-2 shootout, getting regulation goals from Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, plus strong performances in net by Jeremy Swayman and Troy Grosenick.

Against the Rangers, the B’s went with Linus Ullmark and Kyle Keyser between the pipes, and after falling behind 0-2, saw Jack Studnicka and Urho Vaakanainen score to even the contest in the second period. The tie was short-lived as Artemi Panarin converted a breakaway late in the second frame (his third point of the game) to give the home team a 3-2 lead, holding it for the final 20 minutes.

The challenge for the Bruins in the early going is finding enough ice for the many players, veterans and youngsters, who are in camp with the team. This piece breaks down three standout performers from the Rangers game and three players who did not shine. It will also analyze some of the individuals in the early camp sessions and game action, while doing a quick preview of Boston’s next preseason game at home against the Flyers on Thursday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Patrice Bergeron

Bruins Brunch: Patrice Bergeron is the franchise and how his run of excellence continues

He has worn a spoked-B for nearly two decades, so it is easy to take Patrice Bergeron for granted. Every once in a while, you’ll…
Read More
Mike Reilly

Bruins main camp: How these x-factor players could surprise

With the 2021-22 NHL season upon us, it is time to look at some Boston Bruins players who could be x-factors in the new campaign…
Read More
Brad Marchand

How Brad Marchand’s leadership helps sustain his all-star form

Whether leading the Boston Bruins in scoring or taking his time in the offseason to guide and mentor young prospects, Brad Marchand is a franchise…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter